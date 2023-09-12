Mamaearth Partners with Apollo Pharmacy for Nationwide Retail in 5000 Stores

Gurugram, India, 12th, September 12th, 2023: Honasa Consumer Limited, owner of its flagship brand Mamaearth, the fastest growing BPC brand in India to reach an annual revenue of ₹10 billion (in the preceding 12 months) within six years of launch (as of September 30, 2022), has entered into an agreement with Apollo Pharmacy, one of India’s trusted and renowned pharmacy chains, to retail its range of Mamaearth personal care and baby care products. As per Apollo Pharmacy, Mamaearth products were sold at over 5000 Apollo Pharmacy stores in August 2023, further expanding the brand’s presence and accessibility to consumers across the country.

Mamaearth, a brand that is committed to providing safe, natural, toxin-free products, has gained a loyal customer base owing to its innovative product offerings. This agreement with Apollo Pharmacy represents a significant milestone for the brand as it continues to grow and make its products accessible to a wider audience. The brand has seen high acceptance for its offerings, with Ubtan Face Wash, Onion Shampoo and Moisturizing Bathing Bar for kids being the top sellers in the Mamaearth portfolio in August, 2023, as per Apollo Pharmacy

Commenting on this milestone, Mr. Varun Alagh, Co-founder, and CEO, Honasa Consumer Limited says, “We are delighted to join hands with Apollo Pharmacy, a name synonymous with trust and quality in the healthcare and wellness sector. This agreement is an extension of our endeavor to make safe and natural products accessible to consumers across India. With Apollo Pharmacy’s extensive retail network, we can now reach even more consumers who prioritize clean and sustainable beauty and personal care products.”

Commenting on this, Mr. Madhava Krishna, Business Head, Apollo Pharmacy- “We saw demand for Mamaearth at our stores and since the launch, we have seen an increase in the uptake of the brand across all locations. We see potential in the partnership and we believe that the business will continue to grow.”

The collaboration between Mamaearth and Apollo Pharmacy is set to provide consumers with easier access to Mamaearth’s product range, further reinforcing the brand’s value proposition for toxin-free beauty products made with natural ingredients.