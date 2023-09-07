Vi added subscribers in UP (E), Odisha and North East circles in June 2023

Bhubaneswar: TRAI has recently released the subscriber data for the month of June’23. Vi has added subscribers in three circles – namely UP East, Odisha and North East.



In UP (E) Vi added 37,244 subscribers, taking the total subscriber count in the circle to 1,83,36,134.In Odisha Vi added 16,990 subscribers, lifting the total subscriber count to 1,597,870. In North East, Vi added 4,247 new subscribers, taking the total subscriber count to 921,680.



Vi has also recorded active subscriber additions in Himachal Pradesh, Mumbai, North East circles. Vi added 13980 active subscribers in Himachal Pradesh, 207652 active subscribers in Mumbai and 622 active subscribers in North East circles respectively.