TPSODL inaugurates Grievance Redressal Forum in Bhanjanagar

Berhampur, September 2023: TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL), the joint venture between Tata Power and Government of Odisha, inaugurated its newest another Grievance Redressal Forum (GRF) in Bhanjanagar, Odisha today. The GRF was inaugurated by Shri Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, Chairperson of the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC). The ceremony also attended by Mr. Amit Garg, CEO of TPSODL, along with other members of OERC and senior officials of OERC and TPSODL.



The Bhanjanagar GRF is the third GRF of its kind and is a significant step by TPSODL to enhance customer satisfaction and resolve their concerns effectively. This GRF will provide a platform for consumers to voice their concerns and seek redressal for any issue they might encounter regarding their electricity supply. The GRF will also work to ensure that grievances are resolved in a timely and transparent manner.



Shri Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, Chairperson, OERC said, “The inauguration of the Bhanjanagar Grievance Redressal Forum by TPSODL reflects a positive step towards enhancing consumer satisfaction and resolving their concerns effectively. It is a testament to TPSODL’s commitment by putting the customer first. I am confident that the Bhanjanagar GRF will help to resolve consumer grievances quickly and fairly, and that it will be a valuable resource for the people of Ganjam, Kandhamal, and Boudh districts.”



Presently, TPSODL operates two successful Grievance Redressal Forums in Berhampur and Jeypore, which have proven instrumental in addressing consumer concerns promptly. Bhanjanagar now joins this network as the third GRF, with plans already underway for the establishment of another GRF in Rayagada in the near future. The addition of new GRFs will enable the consumers to approach them at a place closer to them instead of travelling to far away place Mr. Amit Garg, CEO, TPSODL said, “Our priority endeavour at TPSODL is to provide a world-class customer experience. The Bhanjanagar GRF is a key part of our commitment by putting the customer at the heart of everything we do. We believe that everyone deserves to have a reliable and affordable electricity, and we are committed to working with our customers to ensure that they have the best possible experience.”



The Bhanjanagar GRF is located at Baunsalundi, Main Road, Bhanjanagar, Odisha.