Veteran actor #VikramGokhale passes away at 77 in Pune. Marathi TV serial ‘Tujech Mee Geet Gaat Aahe’ and Marathi movie ‘Godavari’ were his last performances. In a career spanning over more than 50 years Vikram Gokhale had mastered all the three media of theatre, TV and cinema. Vikram Gokhale acted in over 100 Marathi and Hindi films and dramas. He was equally synonymous with the small screen with acting in at least 25 television serials.

The drama titled ‘Barrister’ Vikram gave him fame. He did this play for almost 8 years.