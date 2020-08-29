Vedanta Lanjigarh poised to make a mark in the history of aluminium production: Mr. Navin Agarwal

Bhubaneswar: Lanjigarh, Kalahandi District, Odisha; 29 August 2020: Mr. Navin Agarwal, Executive Vice Chairman, Vedanta Limited reaffirmed Vedanta’s commitment to an Atma Nirbhar Bharat as he addressed employees at Vedanta’s alumina refinery in Lanjigarh today, through a virtual townhall meeting. The event saw participation by employees, business partners and the entire leadership team of the refinery. Present on the occasion were Mr. Rahul Sharma – CEO Alumina business and Mr. Rakesh Mohan, COO – Vedanta Limited, Lanjigarh along with other members.

Mr Navin Agarwal, Executive Vice Chairman, Vedanta Ltd said, “I commend the technological excellence the alumina refinery has unlocked. This plant is poised to make a mark in the history of aluminium production in the world. The refinery will continue to support ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’ by producing high quality raw material for aluminium production – a vital raw material for the country – through digitalization, focus of quality, skill enhancement and asset optimization.”

Speaking at the virtual townhall meeting through video conference, Mr. Navin Agarwal remarked that he was keen to visit the plant again this year, but the global pandemic made travel difficult. He was delighted, however, to take a virtual walkthrough of the plant today. He said that the refinery should continue to be quick to adopt emerging technologies and global best practices.

During the meeting, Mr. Agarwal interacted with the employees and business partners at Lanjigarh and answered their queries on various matters, including his own success mantras. In his inspirational speech, he urged the participants to work towards achieving goals through operational and management excellence while keeping safety as the focus of the operations.

Addressing the group, Mr. Agarwal acknowledged that the organization has achieved many milestones in terms of production, productivity and sustainability, following the principles of trust, care, integrity, respect, excellence and innovation. He also emphasized having a collaborative model of working with business partners to achieve inclusive growth. He said that Vedanta focuses on creating an ecosystem that benefits the country, employees, society and stakeholders at large.

Mr. Agarwal also praised the steps taken by Vedanta Lanjigarh during the COVID-19 outbreak. He appreciated the solidarity shown by the members of the unit in preventing the spread of the epidemic and ensuring business continuity while adhering to all precautions. He said that Vedanta Lanjigarh has taken swift steps to protect our people and all the community members and associates from the pandemic. The team has demonstrated remarkable resilience and courage during this period. He lauded the quick set up of COVID Care Centre, testing facilities and online dashboard ‘COVID Marshal’, an artificial intelligence-based tool for compliance with COVID guidelines. He also appreciated the COVID warriors of the unit for their relentless service.

On this occasion, Mr. Rahul Sharma, CEO-Alumina Business, Vedanta Ltd. said, “We are proud to be a part of the group’s vision to contribute towards the country’s self-reliance by producing high quality raw material for aluminium production, a strategic metal for the nation. The Vedanta Lanjigarh team is re-energized to set global benchmarks in industrial excellence while remaining committed to fostering inclusive growth with our business partners and communities.”

The engagement with Mr. Navin Agarwal saw all employees and business partners thoroughly inspired.

