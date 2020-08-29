Odisha: 196 new COVID-19 positive cases reported today in Cuttack city

Cuttack: Out of the 323 new COVID-19 positive cases reported today in Cuttack district,196 positive cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 118 recoveries (28th August data) have been reported recently.

