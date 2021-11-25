Vedanta Lanjigarh organizes Blood Donation Camp to support District Hospital

Lanjigarh : Vedanta Limited, Lanjigarh unit, India’s premier producer of metallurgical grade alumina, conducted a voluntary blood donation camp to support District Headquarter Hospital, Kalahandi. The camp was held in collaboration with Odisha Blood Centre, Bhawanipatna, and inaugurated in the presence of Mr. GG Pal, Dy. CEO – Alumina Business. Over 120 units of blood were donated by employees and associate partners, and the company conducted a special recognition program appreciating their efforts.

Leading the initiative and appreciating the volunteers for their donation, Mr. GG Pal, Dy. CEO – Alumina Business, Vedanta Ltd., said, “True to our commitment of extending all possible support to the residents of Lanjigarh and Kalahandi, our employees and partners have admirably stepped forward for this noble cause. Working in the realms of livelihood, healthcare, education, skill development and community infrastructure, Vedanta Lanjigarh shall always strive to better the quality of life in the region.”

Appreciating Vedanta’s rapid action to alleviate blood crisis, Ms. Jayantibala Naik, District Blood Bank Officer, added, “Our blood bank was facing an acute shortage of blood in recent times. The blood units donated by Vedanta’s volunteers shall prove to be a boon in saving numerous lives. We are extremely grateful to Vedanta for encouraging their employees to come forward for this noble cause”.

Besides blood donation camps, Vedanta has conducted several health camps in the peripheral villages around its plant, and provided communities with free consulting and medicines. Vedanta Hospital, a state-of-the-art medical facility at Lanjigarh, is a front-runner in important medical specialties such as Paediatrics, Medicine, Obstetrics & Gynaecology and Orthopaedic, for the region. Catering to over 270 villages in the region, the hospital attends to an average of 13,000 patients annually.

Vedanta’s social interventions in the domains of sustainable livelihood, women empowerment, health, quality education, water and sanitation, bio-investment and community infrastructure reach out to about 60 villages in Lanjigarh and nearby areas, benefiting about a lakh people in a year. It empowers more than 3000 women from 305 self-help groups (SHGs), provides healthcare services to about 60,000 people annually, gives educational support to more than 2800 students, has planted more than 5.4 lakh trees in the community, and built 500 plus infrastructural projects at a community level.

Vedanta is the largest producer of aluminium in India and remains the premier manufacturer of metallurgical grade alumina. The company operates a 2 MTPA (million tonnes per annum) capacity alumina refinery in Lanjigarh (Kalahandi district, Odisha), India since 2007 and an associated 90 MW captive power plant. With its world-class Aluminium Smelters, Alumina Refinery and Power Plants in India, the company fulfils its mission of spurring emerging applications of aluminium as the ‘Metal of the Future’ for a greener tomorrow.