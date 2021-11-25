Intercultivator manufacturing started in India by KisanKraft Ltd

New Delhi : KisanKraft, a 15-years old Agri equipment company has set up a 46-acre factory campus at Nellore, Andhra Pradesh, and is one of the first companies in India to start manufacturing Self-propelled Inter-cultivators AKA Power-weeders. Intercultivators are multi-utility equipment for weeding, soil turning, soil mulching, and have attachments for trenching, seeding, irrigating, harvesting, etc. These items are primarily being imported from China currently and KisanKraft aims to manufacture significantly higher quality products at affordable prices to the farmers.

“Over the last 15 years, KisanKraft has been focused on mechanization of the small farmer to help them increase their productivity and income. We have continuously innovated to create equipment that is suited for the unique requirements of our small farmers. We have received 12 patents so far. At our Nellore facility, we have started making BIS-ISI-certified engines, water pumps, and intercultivators. We make a lot of components ourselves in this state-of-the-art facility which includes a ROHC compliant, ZLD, automated Powder Coating line, designed using the latest technologies. We will not only reduce imports but also increase exports of farm equipment”, said Mr. Ravindra Agrawal, MD, KisanKraft Ltd.

The 46-acre campus includes R&D plots for the testing and development of new machines. “Being a market leader in this segment, the onus is on us to innovate and provide end-to-end solutions to the farmers and educate them about the newer technologies. The government has been promoting mechanization among small farmers to reduce dependencies on seasonal labour shortage and increase area under cultivation. Small farmers need equipment that is simple, rugged, multi-use, affordable, and easy to service. Farmers get their equipment serviced through our pan India network of 5000-plus dealers”, added Mr. Ankit Chitalia, CEO, KisanKraft Limited.