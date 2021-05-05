Vedanta Commences Daily Supply of 3 Tons of Oxygen To Cope Up Acute Shortage in Goa

– Goa State CM Dr. Pramod Sawant appreciates the company’s gesture in this time of unprecedented crisis

– The daily supply of 3 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen initiated from Vedanta’s Value Added Business in Goa

Goa: In order to support the Goa govt. to cope up with the acute Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) shortage crisis faced by the hospitals in Goa due to sudden surge in Covid positive cases during the ongoing pandemic, Vedanta Sesa Goa Iron Ore Business began the supply of 3 tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) on a daily basis to the Goa State Government and Hospitals. The Liquid Medical Oxygen is being generated in Vedanta Value Added Business’s (VAB) at Amona,Goa and will be delivered to Goa Medical College (GMC) Oxygen Storage Reservoirs.

Appreciating Vedanta’s endeavor to join hands with the Government of Goa to counter deadly COVID-19 second wave, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Goa, Dr. Pramod Sawant said, “I am thankful to Vedanta for volunteering to provide 3 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen daily from their VAB plant at Amona,Navelim, during this difficult phase of pandemic.”.

Vedanta VAB Oxygen Plant was initially established to produce gases used in the Blast Furnace operation of Pig iron making. However, last year, when the first wave of covid hit the state, Vedanta extended support to the State by loading the “first liquid oxygen tanker” generated from VAB’s Oxygen Plant.

Mr. Sauvick Mazumdar, CEO, Iron & Steel Business, Vedanta Limited said, “We, at Vedanta, have always believe in giving back to the society and the nation at large. On account of the current pandemic, where Goa is going through an extremely difficult phase, this contribution by Vedanta will help the State to combat the deadly Coronavirus. I am hopeful that through our collective efforts, we will succeed in defeating this dreaded pandemic. I would request every citizen of Goa to act responsibly and stay safe.”

Vijay Khanzode- Chief Growth Officer, Vedanta – Value Added Business said, “Vedanta has had a symbiotic relationship with the Goan Community for more than 6 decades. The company, in the first wave of Covid, had worked in close coordination with the district administration/management to help them in providing necessary infrastructure and provisioning of protective equipment across COVID- 19 medical facilities including oxygen supply in the state. We will do everything possible in our capacity to fight this pandemic

Vedanta Sesa Goa Iron Ore Business, in this critical situation, is already supporting communities around through all possible means. As part of the Vedanta Group’s efforts to support people in distress, Vedanta Sesa Goa Iron Ore is ramping up its community outreach programs and reaching out to all stakeholders in this battle against the pandemic.