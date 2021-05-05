Union Cabinet approves allocation of additional foodgrain to NFSA Beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (Phase III) for another period of two months – May and June, 2021

New Delhi: The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has given its ex-post facto approval to the following:

Allocation of additional foodgrain under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana Phase III- for another period of 2 months e. May to June, 2021 @ 5 kg per person per month free of cost for about 79.88 Crore beneficiaries covered under NFSA (AAY & PHH) including those covered under DBT.

The State/UT-wise allocation in terms of wheat/rice shall be decided by the Department of Food & Public Distribution on the basis of existing allocation ratio under NFSA. Also, the Department of Food and Public Distribution may decide on the extension of the lifting/distribution period under PMGKAY as per operational requirements keeping in view partial and local lockdown situations, and also arising out of adverse weather conditions like monsoon, cyclones, supply chain and Covid-induced constraints etc.

The total outgo in terms of food-grains may be approximately 80 LMT.

The allocation of additional food-grain free of cost to approximately 79.88 Crore individuals under TPDS @ 5 Kg per person per month for two months i.e. May to June, 2021 would entail an estimated food subsidy of Rs. 25332.92Crore taking the estimated Economic Cost of Rs. 36789.2/MT for rice and Rs. 25731.4/ MT for wheat.

Additional allocation will ameliorate the hardships faced by poor due to economic disruption caused by Corona Virus. No poor family will suffer on account of non-availability of food-grains due to disruption in the next two months.