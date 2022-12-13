Vedanta Aluminium Unveils ‘Accelerating to Net Zero’, its Sustainable Development Report for FY2022

New Delhi : Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest producer of aluminium,unveils its Sustainable Development (SD)Report for FY 2021-22, titled ‘Accelerating to Net Zero’, on National Energy Conservation Day. The report encapsulates the company’s performance across key dimensions of sustainability, such as economic performance, supply chain management, climate change & energy management, air quality & emissions control, water management, biodiversity management, waste to wealth, safety, health & wellbeing, people excellence, community welfare, etc.

Vedanta Aluminium has also launched its maiden report on climate change, titled ‘Road to Net Zero Carbon’, aligned to the Taskforce for Climate-related Financial Disclosures or the TCFD framework. Through the report, the company aims to inform its stakeholders about business-related opportunities, climate management strategies, commitment and performance, in the context of climate change. Both reports can be accessed on the company’s website: https://vedantaaluminium.com/sustainability/sustainability-report/

Launching the reports, Mr Rahul Sharma, CEO – Aluminium Business, Vedanta Ltd. said, “We are pleased to launch the Sustainable Development Report and TCFD Report of Vedanta Aluminium for FY 2021-22, both of which highlight the progress in our climate action endeavours. We are on a mission to align incentives of growth with imperatives for the planet. Our determination to build a Net Zero climate-resilient aluminium business is equally matched by our commitment to improve the quality of lives of those around us, with the knowledge that both are contingent on the environment. And therefore, we have redesigned our ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) roadmap with 2030 and 2050 milestone targets, with a focus on increasing renewable energy consumption, carbon reduction, water conservation and waste utilization.”

Highlights of Vedanta Aluminium’s SD and TCFD Reports:

· Historical highest production of 2.27 million tonnes of aluminium, an increase of 15% from the previous year

· GHG emission intensity (Scope 1 + Scope 2) reduced from 19.3 tCO2e/MT to 17.6 tCO2e/MT over the same time, which is the lowest amongst primary aluminium producers in India

· Launched first low carbon ‘green’ aluminium from India, branded Restora

· India’s largest industrial consumer of renewable energy at 3 BillionUnits

· Signed Power Delivery Agreement for 380 MW of renewable power supply to our aluminium smelters

· Reduced GHG emissions intensity by 24% in FY 2022, from 2012 baseline

· Commissioned India’s largest fleet of lithium-ion battery powered EV forklifts

· Ranked 4th in Dow Jones Sustainability Index world rankings for the aluminium industry

· Conserved more than 827 million litres of water in the year

· Partnered with TUV SUD for turning aluminium operations water positive

· Interlinked climate-related business performance with management remuneration by way of ESG targets to encourage a cultural shift in approach towards sustainability

· Positively impacted the lives of 0.38 million women & children through impactful social interventions

Vedanta Aluminium, a business of Vedanta Limited, is India’s largest producer of aluminium, manufacturing more than half of India’s aluminium i.e., 2.27 million tonnes in FY22. It is a leader in value-added aluminium products that find critical applications in core industries. Vedanta Aluminium ranks 4th in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) 2021 world rankings for aluminium industry, a reflection of its sustainable development practices. With its world-class aluminium smelters, alumina refinery and power plants in India, the company fulfils its mission of spurring emerging applications of aluminium as the ‘Metal of the Future’ for a greener tomorrow. www.vedantaaluminium.com