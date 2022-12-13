PM Narendra Modi releases commemorative coin and postal stamp in honor of Sri Aurobindo; says his life is reflection of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India has a pivotal role in tackling challenges faced by the world today. He said, it is the duty of every citizen to take inspiration from Sri Aurobindo and make the dreams of a developed India a reality. Mr Modi said this while addressing a programme commemorating Sri Aurobindo’s 150th birth anniversary through video conferencing today. The programme was held in Kamban Kalai Sangam, Puducherry, under the aegis of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Mr Modi said, Sri Aurobindo was a prominent freedom fighter and a philosopher whose ideals have inspired generations. He said, India’s youth is inspired by the Rashtra Neeti of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat. Prime Minister said, Sri Aurobindo’s life is a reflection of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat. He said, when motivation and action are combined together then every objective gets easy. On the occasion, Mr Modi also released a commemorative coin and postal stamp in honor of Sri Aurobindo.