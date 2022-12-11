Vedanta Aluminium establishes Emergency Response Centre for Jharsuguda District

Bhubaneswar : Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest producer of aluminium, has helped establish an Emergency Response Centre at the District Collector’s Office in Jharsuguda to bolster the safety and security of the local communities. The facility includes a 24×7 emergency helpline number and essential safety gear (PPEs) that will enable authorities to ably respond to emergency calls from residents, by equipping them better and significantly reducing their response times. Shri Saroj Kumar Samal, District Magistrate and Collector, Jharsuguda inaugurated the facility in the presence of Shri Rahul Jain, Superintendent of Police, Mr. Swaroop Jena, Deputy Director of Factories and Boilers, Sambalpur Division, Mr. Manoj Mishra, Assistant Director of Factories and Boilers, Jharsuguda and other senior officials from the district along with Mr. Sunil Gupta, CEO- Vedanta Ltd., Jharsuguda and other officials of the company.

Speaking on Vedanta Aluminium’s safety-first culture, Mr. Sunil Gupta, CEO – Vedanta Ltd., Jharsuguda said, “At Vedanta Aluminium, we consistently strive to build a culture of safety and care at and around our operations. We have developed the Emergency Response Centre at the Collector’s Office to augment the district administration’s efforts to respond to exigencies quickly and efficiently. We will continue to work closely with the district authorities and our communities to ensure holistic wellbeing of the local populace.”

Shri Saroj Kumar Samal, District Magistrate and Collector, Jharsuguda, said, “The Emergency Response Centre will help in strengthening our efforts at creating safer communities and provide timely assistance to citizens. The Emergency Control Centre will act as a nodal centre during emergency situations by coordinating with key bodies like National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA), etc. I commend Vedanta Aluminium for supporting the District Administration in this endeavour and contributing towards keeping our people secure.”

Shri Swaroop Jena, Deputy Director of Factories and Boilers, Sambalpur Division said, “This emergency response centre will be effective in mitigating various emergencies through prompt and effective communication, which will go a long way in protecting human life and property at Jharsuguda district.”

Vedanta Aluminium is working diligently towards creating a safer workplace and community, incorporating industry best practices and digital solutions. Some notable safety practices by the company are:

Sankalp is a Safety Culture Transformation Programme, implemented by Vedanta Aluminium across all its operations, that is aimed at the prevention and control of fire-related incidents governed by regulatory and statutory compliance. Agnivahini: An all-women fire-fighting team ‘Agnivahini’ at Jharsuguda, offering off-site emergency response support to the local administration and community during fires and extreme weather events.

An advanced, first-of-its-kind lightning detection & protection system in Katikela Ash Dyke which detects storm activity up to a distance of 40 kms and provides emergency alerts 3-5 minutes in advance. Mock Drills: Conducting regular safety interventions through emergency preparedness mock drills organized in collaboration with National Disaster Reduction Force (NDRF) and Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA).

Conducting regular safety interventions through emergency preparedness mock drills organized in collaboration with National Disaster Reduction Force (NDRF) and Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA). Awareness Sessions: Informative sessions in nearby colleges and anganwadis at on how to prevent bush fires, handle LPG cylinders safely, effectively use fire extinguishers with live demonstrations and other related safety measures.

