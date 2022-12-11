Nagaland’s Hornbill festival 2022 ends

In Nagaland, colourful display of culture and music marked the closing of ten-day-long Hornbill Festival 2022 at Naga Heritage village Kisama yesterday.

AIR correspondent reports that the 10-day Hornbill Festival 2022 came to a close last evening after a colorful display of cultural Presentation themed “Made in Nagaland” by various musicians and artists of Nagaland. Judge of Supreme Court, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul who is also the Executive Chairperson, of National Legal Services Authority was the honoured Guest of the closing ceremony Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul Address audio music Joined by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and other dignitaries, Celebrity Chef Gary Mehigan, lit the Hornbill Bonfire, which was followed by the Unity Dance, representing the Naga tribes.