Odisha :Dr P C Rath  elected as president of the prestigious Cardiological Society of India (CSI) for the year 2023-24

Bhubaneswar : In a matter of pride, Dr P C Rath elected as president of the prestigious Cardiological Society of India (CSI) for the year 2023-24 at the 74th annual conference of cardiologists of India and Indian cardiologists settled abroad comprising over 5,000 members held in Chennai.

Besides, he has completed his MBBS degree from VSS Medical College and MD from SCB Medical College, Cuttack, obtained his super-specialization (DM-Cardiology) from CMC, Vellore and at present is working as Director and Head of Department of Cardiology, Apollo Hospital, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad and Bhubaneswar.