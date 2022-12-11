Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the Manohar International Airport at Mopa in Goa. Congratulating the Goans for the new airport the Prime Minister said that he would repay in return with interest the love and blessings given by the people of Goa by making development. The modern airport is part of that development, he added. He said, he is very happy that the airport is named after the beloved Chief Minister of Goans late Manohar Parrikar.

The resources that people needed were neglected in the previous few years. The demand for another airport in Goa has been pending for a long time. Surpassing many challenges Government did it, he said. 40 lakhs passengers will commute annually through the airport. The target is to increase this number to 3.5 crores in the near future. Modi said the airport would be of immense benefit to tourism in Goa.

Prime Minister Modi said there were only about 70 airports in the country earlier but our government is focused on connectivity in smaller places and about 72 new airports were built in the last eight years.

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia and Chief Minister of Goa Dr Pramod Sawant also spoke on the occasion.