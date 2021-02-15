Valedictory Function of “Oil and Gas Conservation Awareness Drive –Saksham’21 ( Sanrakshan Kshamata Mahotsav 2021)”

Bhubaneswar: SAKSHAM is a significant annual event which is organized jointly by Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA) and Oil Industry under the aegis of Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Govt. of India and guidelines of PCRA with sole purpose of bringing awareness among the people on need of Oil & Gas conservation and means to do it. During this period various activities are carried out in sectors like Transport, Industrial, Agriculture and Household to spread the message on Fuel Conservation.

The valedictory function of Saksham- सक्षम’21 was conducted at IndianOil Bhavan, Odisha State Office, Bhubaneswar and the function was graced by State Level Co-ordinator, Shri Subhajit Ghosh, Chief General Manager & State Head, Indian Oil Corporation Limited. In his keynote address, he has stressed upon the need to conserve petroleum products which not only saves money, but also the Environment. He stressed upon need of conservation of oil and gas as our country is not self dependent in case of petroleum products. So, Oil Industries along with PCRA should organize such programme in a bigger way for the noble cause to create awareness among all sectors of people about the importance of Oil and Gas conservation.

In his welcome address, he presented a capsule on programmes conducted during one month commenced from 16th January’2021 to 15th February’2021. During last one month, the Oil & Gas industries collectively conducted many mass awareness campaigns like training programme for drivers, quiz, debate and painting competitions among school children across the state, conservation seminars in industries, auto emission check campaigns, health check up camp for truck drivers etc. Apart from these awareness programmes, Oil Industries organized Cyclothons on 31st Jan2021 at 13 districts of Odisha. Apart from that CNG Auto & Car Rally, PUC check-up, Mega Driver Training workshop were also organized jointly with PCRA and Oil & Gas Industries to sensitize the masses about the conservation and efficient use of petroleum products towards achieving twin objectives of better health & environment and securing availability of Oil & Gas for future generations as well.

Other dignitaries who were on the dias were Mr. Dinabandhu Soren, CGM – GAIL, Odisha, Shri Beerum Sukesh, State Head (LPG) and Territory Manager, BPCL, Shri Abhayankar Das DGM Retail HPCL, Shri A.D. Jamjute GM (LS) IOCL and Sri Pradeep Kumar Panda, Add. Director, PCRA.

Sri Amar Kumar Balabantray Chief Manager (TS) IndianOil had taken initiative and organized the whole event on behalf of Oil Industry to make the event successful.

The valedictory function of Saksham 2021 is concluded with vote of thanks by Sri Pradeep Kumar Panda, Add. Director, PCRA.