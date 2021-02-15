India An Inch Closer To Victory On Day 3

By Shrey Siddharth



Day 3 of the second test in Chennai saw cricket at its highest quality by the Indian team. As the pitch deteriorated with time, the Indians adapted to the conditions, showed great class and put the visitors under pressure. Here are a few highlights from today’s game:-



England strikes early:-

Within the first half an hour, Indian batsmen seemed to be in big trouble as Jack Leach dismissed Rohit and Pant. Pujara was unfortunately run-out by short leg fielder Pope as his bat got stuck in the crease and he lost his grip even if his bat was inside the crease. Later in the session, Moeen Ali joined the party by dismissing Rahane and Axar as he got good help from the pitch. Ben Foakes was having a memorable birthday as he pulled off 2 brilliant stumpings.



Technical Masterclass by King Kohli:-

With half the team in pavilion and the ball turning square off the pitch, the stage was all set for the Indian captain. He made a slight adjustment in his technique as he shuffled more across the off stump while facing Moeen Ali and removed the chances of getting out while playing the cover drive away from his body. He played some magnificent shots against the spinners and stitched a match winning partnership with Ashwin. Kohli got out LBW by Moeen Ali after a masterful innings of 62 runs.



Hometown hero Ashwin astounds with a ton:-

Ashwin took on the England bowlers from the word go by sweeping with the spin square of the wicket and made his intent cleared. He bludgeoned the bowling attack after Kohli got out, scoring more freely against pace. He showed great maturity and calmness as he was approaching his century and he did it in style with a six and a four. He was elated and so was the crowd as he got to his 5th test century after 5 long years. Siraj also supported him well from the other end by blocking the deliveries and he ended with an entertaining cameo of 16 runs. Ashwin got out for 106, bowled by Stone. He also dismissed Burns in the final session.



India were all-out for 286, setting England the target of an unachievable 482 runs. At the end of the day England finished with 53-3, with Root and Lawrence on crease, and Axar Patel has picked up 2 wickets. India have the game well within their grip as they would look to end it quickly tomorrow.