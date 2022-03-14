Utkal gears up to host 3-day Inter-University Literary & Cultural Meet

Bhubaneswar: The Utkal University is geared up to host the three-day State Level InterUniversity Literary and Cultural Competition from Tuesday. Students from 14 public universities

and 2 Central educational institutions will take part in the mega event.

Addressing mediapersons here on Monday, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sabita Acharya said, “It is a matter of pride for Utkal University to host such a state-level competition and no stone will be

left unturned to ensure a safe environment for the participants and make the programme a grand success.”

Students will participate in literary events like essay writing in English, Odia and Hindi, debate in English, Odia and Hindi, quiz, drawing/painting and just a minute competitions and cultural events like skit, mono-acting, classical vocal, light vocal, instrumental-classical/light and classical dance contests. Winners will be awarded a cash prize of Rs.30,000, Rs.25,000 and Rs.20,000 for first, second and third positions respectively, she informed.

Chancellor of university and Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal will hand over the awards to winners in the valedictory ceremony on March 17 in the presence of Principal Secretary of Higher Education Department Saswat Mishra.

Around 300 students and teachers from Berhampur, Sambalpur, Ravenshaw, Fakir Mohan, Utkal, Gangadhar Meher, Rajendra, Khallikote, Kalahandi, Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja

Deo, Shree Jagannath Sanskrit University, RD Women’s University, Odisha State Open University, Madhusudan Law University, NLU, OUTR, NISER and (IISER) will join the mega event.

While the Berhampur University earlier orgainsed athletic events, sports and games competitions were hosted by Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanjadeo (MSCB) University at Baripada from March 11 to 14.

Among others, Registrar Dr. Avaya Kumar Nayak, Chairman of PG Council Dr. Durga Shankar Pattanaik, Comptroller of Finance Surendra Kumar Sahoo, Director of Student Welfare Dr. Mitali

Chinara, HOD of Public Administration and Coordinator of MJMC programme Dr. Padmalaya Mahapatra and Reader of Law department Dr. M.K. Sadual were present.

