US President Joe Biden hosted State Dinner in honour of PM Modi at White House

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden hosted a State Dinner in honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House. While thanking them for the dinner, Mr. Modi said this evening is made special by the presence of the people of two countries, as they are our most precious assets.

The US President said they had a wonderful time with Prime Minister Modi. He said, tonight they celebrate the great bonds of friendship between India and the United States.

Industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Anand Mahindra are among the guests at the state dinner. Prominent Indian-origin industry executives, Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, and Indra Nooyi were also in the guest list.