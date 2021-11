New Delhi: US President Joe Biden extended greetings to the Sikh community on the occasion of Gurpurab, the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the first of the ten Sikh gurus.

“Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s visionary message of equality, peace&service is as important today as it was five centuries ago…Sikhs continue to strengthen communities throughout the United States & the world,” US President Joe Biden said in a statement.