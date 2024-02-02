Union Ministry of Civil Aviation and Steel, Shri Jyotiraditya M Scindia flags off 8 new flights from Ayodhya

New Delhi,2nd February: To boost air connectivity for the holy city of Ayodhya and facilitate the arrival of pilgrims, Union Minister of Civil Aviation and Steel, Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia today virtually inaugurated 8 new flight routes for Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, in presence of Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri Yogi Adityanath and Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Road Transport and Highways, Gen (Dr) V.K. Singh (Retd.).

The new flight routes will connect Ayodhya with Delhi, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Patna, Darbhanga, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

The immense demand emanating from the recent PranPratishtha ceremony at Ram Temple has increased the tourism potential of Ayodhya and laid down a new path for economic and social development.

Ayodhya Airport reflects its culture associated with Ram Mandir

On the occasion, Shri Scindia said, “Ayodhya is not an ordinary destination. The faith and the reverence of the devotees of Bhagwan Ram from every corner of the world are connected with it. The airport is the first introduction of the city to the visitor. This is why the Maharshi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhyadham has been developed to reflect its culture with artwork depicting stories from the Ramayana.”

Shri Scindia further said that under the leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modi, the number of operational airports in Uttar Pradesh has doubled from five to ten. Five more airports will be operational soon, and by the end of the year, the total number of airports in the state will go up to 16 that will also include the world-class Jewar greenfield airport. He also assured that there will be no airlines left that will not be operating from Ayodhya.

Spice Jet will operate on these routes as per the following schedule:

FLIGHTS DEP. ARR. FREQUENCY Delhi-Ayodhya 10:40 12:00 Daily (Except Wed.) Ayodhya – Delhi 08:40 10:00 Daily (Except Wed.) Chennai – Ayodhya 12:40 15:15 Daily Ayodhya-Chennai 16:00 19:20 Daily Ahmedabad -Ayodhya 06:00 08:00 Daily (Except Wed.) Ayodhya – Ahmedabad 12:30 14:25 Daily (Except Wed.) Jaipur – Ayodhya 07:30 09:15 2 , 4 , 6 & 7 Ayodhya- Jaipur 15:45 17:30 2 , 4 , 6 & 7 Patna – Ayodhya 14:25 15:25 2 , 4 , 6 & 7 Ayodhya – Patna 13:00 14:00 2 , 4 , 6 & 7 Darbhanga – Ayodhya 11:20 12:30 2 , 4 , 6 & 7 Ayodhya – Darbhanga 09:40 10:50 2 , 4 , 6 & 7 Mumbai -Ayodhya 08:20 10:40 Daily Ayodhya- Mumbai 11:15 13:20 Daily Bengaluru – Ayodhya 10:50 13:30 1 , 3 , 5 & 7 Ayodhya – Bengaluru 14:10 16:45 1 , 3 , 5 & 7

In December 2023, Maharishi Valmiki International Airport at AyodhyaDham built at a cost of Rs. 350 crores was inaugurated by Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, in the august presence of Chief Minister, Shri Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister of Civil Aviation & Steel, Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Dignitaries present at todat’s event included Shri Lallu Singh, Member of Parliament, and officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Government of Uttar Pradesh.