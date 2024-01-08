Union Minister Shri Parshottam Rupala interacts with fishermen, and fisherwomen at Paradip Fishing Harbour, Odisha today during Sagar Parikrama Yatra Phase XI

Bhubaneswar: Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying Shri Parshottam Rupala interacted with fishermen, and fisherwomen to understand their issues and grievances at Paradip Fishing Harbour, Jagatsinghpur District, Odisha today during Sagar Parikrama Yatra Phase XI. During the event, beneficiaries were felicitated with KCC, Certificates/Sanction Orders and brackish water pond subsidies. Cheques were also distributed to GAIS beneficiaries.

Alongside, Shri Parshottam Rupala inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for the project to modernize and upgrade the Paradip Fishing Harbour in Paradip, Odisha.

Taking forward, Sagar Parikrama Yatra reached Kharinasi Fish Landing Center, Kendrapada District of Odisha and witnessed the collaborative efforts of fishermen, fish farmers and representatives from the fishing community. Shri Rupala recognized the critical role of fish farmers in meeting the growing demand and the invaluable contributions of our fishermen and fish farmers who tirelessly work to provide us with a vital source of food and sustenance.

Beneficiaries were happy after listening this and they could relate to the importance & impact that this Yatra will bring in their lives. Beneficiaries actively participated in an open interaction and discussed regarding the technologies such as Biofloc, RAS, development of cold storages etc. and were felicitated with Kisan Credit Card (KCC).

In subsequent interactions at the fishermen’s doorstep, they urged Union Minister on various challenges and issues. Further, Shri Rupala addressed and said that necessary steps will be taken on the challenges being faced by fishermen.

Approx. 5,500 fishermen, various fisheries stakeholders, and scholars attended physically the Sagar Parikrama Phase IX program from various places. Shri Ranendra Pratap Sawain, Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Empowerment Dept, Fisheries and ARD Dept, Govt of Odisha, Shri Sambit Routray, MLA, Paradip, Smt. Neetu Kumari Prasad, Joint Secretary, DoF, Dr.L. Narasimha Murthy, Chief Executive NFDB and other public authorities were also present at Paradip Fishing Harbour.

Sagar Parikrama Yatra Phase XI which started on 7th January 2024 covered Ganjam, Puri district of Odisha. Sagar Parikrama is a mega fisher’s outreach initiative led by Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying. This programme would assist in meeting fishermen, hearing their difficulties, witnessing village-level ground realities, encouraging sustainable fishing, and ensuring that government initiatives reach fishermen at the last mile.