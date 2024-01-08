Odisha Govt going to organise KRUSHI ODISHA – 2024′ from 12-14 January, 2024 at Janata Maidan, Bhubaneswar, Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The theme for this event is ‘Celebrating Women in Agriculture’, aiming to recognize the contribution of women in the field of Agriculture & allied sectors and to initiate a platform for interface and linkage amongst women farmers, SHGs, Women Agri-entrepreneurs, Market players, Service Providers, Agri-preneurs(Industry) and to showcase best products & practices of women farmers leading to farm profitability. This is a 3 days programme by Government of Odisha in associate with FICCI to showcase the great potential of State and huge investment opportunities in Agriculture, Horticulture, Food Processing, Fisheries & Animal Husbandry Sectors.

Speaking on the occasion, Agriculture Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain said, “The contribution of women in the agriculture sector has always been more than 60 per cent. To celebrate their contribution, this time Krushi Odisha is being organized. The main objective of this program is to take Odisha forward in the field of agriculture and create employment opportunities for the people. It will be attended by stakeholders from women farmers to entrepreneurs related to the agriculture sector under one roof. It will serve as a platform for exchange of ideas and exchange of knowledge. ’’

Arvind Padhi, Principal Secretary, Agriculture, Government of Odisha, said, “Women have an active role to play in various stages from farming to seed harvesting and post-harvest, but they are not getting as much importance as they should have in the decision-making process. Keeping that sentiment in mind, the programmes of Krishi Odisha 2024 have been prepared. Through this, the aim is to increase the importance of women in decision-making of farming. ’’

Hon’ble Chief Minister, Odisha, Shri Naveen Patnaik will grace the inaugural ceremony of Krushi Odisha – 2024 in the greater interest of farming community as well people of Odisha.

Around 5000 Farm Women, 2000 Women SHGs, Agri-entrepreneurs from different corners of the state are going to participate in this event and successful women farmers & SHGs will be felicitated.

There will be 17 Technical Sessions in co-ordination with different State Govt Departments, Central Govt., ICAR institutes, CGIAR institutes, NGOs along with Farmer-Scientist interactions, Seminars,

Farmer Facilitation Centre, Experience

Learning Centre, display of farm machineries, Exhibition Stalls on farm produces, felicitation of awardees for women farmers and women SHGs.

To make Krushi Odisha – 2024 more eventful, quizzes, lectures, experimental water game, local farmer songs, storytelling, postcard exchange, Farmer Facilitation Centre, and Experimental Learning Centre will be organised.

The Progressive farmers, Agri-entrepreneurs, SHG(FPOs) from 30 districts of the State in Agriculture & Allied Sectors, who have shown their excellence in achieving successful farming modules will be felicitated.