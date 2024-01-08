Bhubaneswar : Nilimarani Sahitya Samman 2024 was conferred on noted writer Mridula Garg, while writer Bijaya Kumar Nayak, Additional Press Secretary to the President of India was bestowed with the Kadambini Sahitya Samman 2024 during the Kadambini Sahitya Mahotsav and Patrika Haat on Sunday.

Noted writers such as Prof Baishnab Charan Samal, Radhabinod Nayak, Sukamini Nanda, Tulasi Ojha and Prof Narayan Sahoo were given away the Kadambini Sahitya Sambardhana 2024 at the event. Well-known Palla singer Prajnya Rout was also felicitated with the Kadambini Sambardhana Award 2024.

In his presidential address, Prof. Shantanu Kumar Acharya proposed the idea of theming the annual Kadambini Sahitya Mahotsav, advocating for structured discourse around specific subjects to enrich the literary discussions. Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, Kadambini extended a warm welcome to esteemed speakers Dr. Itirani Samanta, Editor, Kadambini proposed the vote of thanks. Dr. A. Samanta emphasized the unique platform offered by the Patrika Haat, underscoring its role in amplifying the voices of small publications across Odisha.

A fest highlight was unveiling the January issue of Kadambini and the children’s magazine, KuniKatha. The cover page models graced the occasion.

The felicitation ceremony witnessed heartfelt moments as Garg and Nayak, recipients of awards named after Dr. Samanta’s mother and Kadambini’s Editor, expressed profound gratitude. Nayak praised Dr. Samanta’s ground-breaking educational initiatives, particularly highlighting the unparalleled nature of the KISS.

Renowned writer Anita Agnihotri, an ex-bureaucrat from the Odisha cadre, lauded KIIT for nurturing the little magazine movement through Patrika Haat.

The fest welcomed guests from the film fraternity. Director-producer Sandeep Singh, captivated by Odisha’s rich cultural heritage, pledged to promote the state and its talent through his cinematic endeavors. He likened Dr. Samanta’s impact to that of Mother Teresa, acknowledging KIIT’s monumental contribution to society.

Actor Abhay Verma extolled KIIT as an institution and a sanctuary that shapes individuals into conscientious human beings. Veteran Gujarati film producer Vinod Ganatra praised the festival’s essence and commended KIIT for championing quality education.

The Kadambini Literary Fest emerged as a celebration of literary diversity, cultural richness, and educational empowerment, fostering a collaborative spirit among luminaries and enthusiasts alike.

The festival unfolded as a vibrant tapestry of literature, culture drawing together literary figures from various creative realms. The day included a youth literary fest, a session on poetry and poems and a children’s literature festival.