TPCODL Shines Bright: Awarded ‘Best Corporate – Small & Emerging Category-2023’ at ICSI CSR Excellence Awards

Bhubaneswar : TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited, a joint venture of Tata Power and Government of Odisha, proudly announces its recent accolade at the 8th edition of the ICSI CSR Excellence Awards. The esteemed award, “Best Corporate – Small & Emerging Category-2023,” was presented to TPCODL in a glittering ceremony at Taj Palace, Delhi, on January 5, 2024.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India, recognized TPCODL for its exceptional contributions in the CSR domain. The selection process involved a rigorous field assessment conducted by certified auditors from ICSI, followed by thorough validation by a jury led by the Hon’ble Mr. Justice Tirath Singh Thakur, Former Chief Justice of India.

Hon’ble Speaker of Lok Sabha Shri Om Birla felicitated the TPCODL team during the grand award ceremony. This achievement marks a significant milestone for TPCODL, showcasing its commitment to corporate social responsibility and sustainability.

Arvind Singh, CEO of TPCODL, expressed his joy on the remarkable achievement, stating, “Receiving the ‘Best Corporate – Small & Emerging Category-2023’ award is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the entire TPCODL team. We are honoured to be recognized for our commitment to corporate social responsibility and this award further motivates us to continue our efforts towards making a positive impact on society.”

TPCODL remains committed to its vision of being a responsible corporate citizen and contributing to the well-being of the communities it serves. The award reinforces TPCODL’s position as a leader in the industry and exemplifies its dedication to sustainable practices and social development.