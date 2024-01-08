Four-day national role playing and folk dance competition program concluded at Regional Education Institute, Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar – The four-day National Role Playing and Folk Dance Competition at the Regional Institute of Education, Bhubaneswar, has come to an end. Students from 29 states, Union Territories and four Demonstration Multipurpose schools took part in the event. Padmashree Aruna Mohanty, President of the Odisha Dance Academy, was the chief guest during the concluding session. She appreciated the organizers for successfully arranging the competition and encouraged the participating children, emphasizing that accepting challenges is key to success in life. During the closing ceremony, Professor Gauri Srivastava, Dean (C) & Project Coordinator, NPEP, NCERT, delivered the welcome speech. Professor Prakash Chandra Agarwal, the Principal of the Regional Education Institute, highlighted that the primary goal of the competition is to discover artistic talents among secondary level students and promote arts in education.

Results of the competition were announced. Among the states and union territories, Karnataka secured first place, Uttar Pradesh second, and Andaman Nicobar third in folk dance competition. From DM School category, DM School, RIE, Bhubaneswar secured the first place in folk dance, followed by RIE Mysore in second and RIE Bhopal in third.

In role play Haryana secured first place with West Bengal second, and Karnataka third place among the states and union territories. From DM School group, in role playing, DM School, DM School RIE Mysore took the top spot, followed by DM School RIE Bhubaneswar in second and DM School RIE Bhopal in third.

Dr. Harish Kumar Meena, an Assistant Professor in Population Studies from NCERT presented the vote of thanks. As the valedictory ceremony concluded, it marked the end of a memorable cultural extravaganza, uniting participants from across the nation in a celebration of talent and diversity. The Regional Institute of Education, Bhubaneswar extends gratitude to all participants, faculty, and guests for their enthusiastic participation and support throughout the event, contributing to the success of the Four-Day National Role Play and Folk Dance Competition.