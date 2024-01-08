Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying Shri Parshottam Rupala lays the foundation stone for the project to modernize and upgrade the Paradip Fishing Harbour in Paradip, Odisha today

New Delhi: Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying Shri Parshottam Rupala inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for the project to modernize and upgrade the Paradip Fishing Harbour today in Paradip, Odisha.

Shri Parshottam Rupala informed that the Central Government has approved the proposal of the Paradip Port Authority for modernization and upgrading of the Paradip Fishing Harbour at a total estimated cost of Rs 108.91 Crore with 100% central financial assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) in collaboration with the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways under the Sagarmala Scheme. This Fishing Harbour Project shall be implemented by Paradip Port Authority with a completion period of 18 months.

Union Minister FAHD highlighted that by upgrading existing facilities, providing new, efficient, and essential infrastructure facilities, mechanizing the fish process, and good management practices by an efficient management body, the modernization and upgradation of the Paradip Fishing Harbour will improve its hygienic conditions and make the Harbour clean, pollution free, and aesthetically pleasing. He said that this modernization of Fishing Harbour will improve the lives of the thousands of Fishermen and allied workers who depend on the Harbour for their livelihood. The modernization and value-addition activities taken up under the aforementioned project will also generate new employment opportunities of skilled and unskilled nature.

Shri Parshottam Rupala informed that the project on modernization and upgradation of Paradip Fishing Harbour envisages construction of a new Auction Hall, new Commercial Complex, Extension of Quay Wall, Shore Protection Works, Renovation of existing Auction Hall, Gear Shed, Fish Packing Shed, Ice crushing hall, first aid center, raising of compound wall, electrical works, overhead water tank, solar power plant, solar lights, navigational aids/radio communication equipment, ETP, Fire Fighting Equipment, Market Complex and paving of roads, landscaping with other ancillary utilities & services etc.

The Paradip Fishing Harbour, with an enclosed area of around 43 acres, is one of Odisha’s largest fishing harbours, located on the right bank of the river Mahanadi, 2 kilometres upstream of the river mouth in Jagatsinghpur District. The Harbour was initially built to oversee 370 numbers of 10 m vessels, 80 numbers of 13 m vessels, and 50 numbers of 15 m vessels, as well as traditional watercraft. Now, approximately 640 numbers of 15-meter vessels and 100 numbers of 9-meter Gill Netter (FRP boats) use the Harbour amenities.

Sagar Parikrama Yatra Phase-XI continued today at Paradip Fishing Harbour, Jagatsinghpur District. During the Sagar Parikrama event, Shri Parshottam Rupala felicitated beneficiaries with GAIS cheques, Boat & Net subsidy, and Brackish water Pond development subsidy under the PMMSY schemes.