Bollywood Stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Invited as Special Guests for Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony

MUMBAI: The highly anticipated consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya has extended a warm invitation to the celebrated Bollywood duo, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Confirmed via a statement shared by producer Mahaveer Jain, the couple has been cordially invited to grace the momentous event scheduled for January 22.

“Shri Sunil Ambekar, Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh of RSS; Shri Ajay Mudpe, Prant Prachar Pramukh, RSS Konkan; and producer Mahaveer Jain met Alia and Ranbir today and invited them for Shri Ramjanmabhoomi Mandir Pranpratishtha Ceremony to be held on 22nd January in Ayodhya,” the statement revealed.

This notable gesture signifies the participation of influential figures from various spheres, extending beyond political and religious circles. The presence of the esteemed Bollywood personalities is anticipated to add an aura of grandeur to the historic occasion in Ayodhya.

The consecration ceremony holds immense significance as it marks a pivotal moment in the cultural and religious heritage of India. The attendance of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor promises to lend a touch of glamour to the auspicious event, amplifying its significance on a global scale.