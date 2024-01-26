Union Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan interacts with over 100 entrepreneurs trained under various skill development schemes

Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister for Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, interacted with over 100 entrepreneurs who have been trained under various skill development institutions like the National Institute of Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD), Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE), and Skill India’s flagship scheme — Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY). These schemes are aligned with the vision of the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, to make India a nation of job creators.

While interacting with these entrepreneurs Shri Pradhan said that this was the first time that entrepreneurs from the skill ecosystem are accorded the honour of being guests at the Republic Day celebrations, a testament to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

Shri Pradhan also said that witnessing their journeys from entrepreneurship to self-reliance was truly inspiring. These small and micro-entrepreneurs are set to contribute a new dimension to the country’s development journey, he added. He expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and his government, for being dedicated to the poor and deprived, in every sector spanning essentials like food and housing to comprehensive skill development and socio-economic security. Empowering the deprived and weaker sections of society is the cornerstone of this administration, with the common citizen being the Prime Minister’s unwavering priority, he emphasised.

Shri Pradhan appreciated and encouraged the entrepreneurs for undertaking vocational training that is heralding a new dawn in skill development and entrepreneurship ecosystem in India.

Shri Nirmaljit Singh Kalsi, President, National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET); Shri Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE); and Smt. Trishaljit Sethi, Director General, Directorate General of Training (DGT) were also present at the event.

During the event, the entrepreneurs shared insights into how skill training under the Skill India Mission has been instrumental in enhancing their capacities, problem-solving abilities, and establishing unique differentiators for marketing their products. They extended their gratitude to the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship for providing them with on-the-job training and invaluable industry exposure, empowering them to transform their lives and convert their aspirations into tangible realities.

A few entrepreneurs were also invited on stage to share their experiences, talk about the challenges and elaborate on how with proper skill training under the Skill India Mission, they were able to convert their trials into opportunities. Shital Tamang, a female entrepreneur from Upper Gom, South Sikkim, narrated how she has been reshaping the country’s growth trajectory through her venture – Sikkim Handloom and Handicrafts. With 20 employees under her leadership, Tamang’s commitment echoes in changing lives—a true testament to her entrepreneurial spirit.

Likewise, the bold steps taken by entrepreneurs such as Indrajit Sadhukhan were applauded for serving as an inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs, who established a business by doing a course in Refrigeration and Air Conditioning in 2020. Mr. Sanjeet, another entrepreneur, amidst the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, showcased exceptional resilience and determination by founding Shree Electrical in 2021 and attaining success through skill development. Jyotirmayee Sahu, a female entrepreneur hailing from Odisha, shared her inspiring story. A graduate with a proactive approach towards self-empowerment, she pursued a course in Mushroom Grower Entrepreneurship and started a venture in mushroom cultivation. Jyotirmayee’s startup flourished within a span of six months and achieved remarkable success.

Driven by the vision to make the entrepreneurial ecosystem more outcome-driven, accessible, and holistic in its approach along with a focus on new-age, industry 4.0 and advanced technologies, several schemes are being introduced to equip entrepreneurs, students and other beneficiaries with relevant knowledge and skills that align with the rapidly evolving needs of the industries. To achieve this, schemes like PM Vishwakarma and a comprehensive digital platform – Skill India Digital (SID) have been launched to bridge the academia and industry gap and develop a range of entrepreneurial skills such as leadership, creative thinking, teamwork and business growth to transition India from 3rd largest to number one start-up ecosystem over the next few years.

Entrepreneurs hailing from diverse corners of the nation including states like Odisha, Kerala, Sikkim, Manipur, Delhi, West Bengal, Telangana, and beyond attended the Republic Day Parade today. They represent several industries like beauty & wellness, handmade products, tailoring, sewing machine operation, and computer operation.

In recognizing that skilling India’s youth is instrumental for the startup ecosystem, MSDE’s initiatives are poised to create a conducive environment for growth, fuelling job creation, productivity, and efficiency for the betterment of society.