Union Minister Shri Anurag Thakur felicitates over 450 special invitees to Republic Day

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shri Anurag Thakur today met over 450 special invitees of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to the 75th Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path. These invitees coming from across the length and breadth of the country were also felicitated by Shri Thakur in presence of Union Minister Shri Bhupender Yadav for their significant contribution towards nation building.

The invitees, which included Padma Awardees, have made significant contributions in the field of environment, preservation of traditional art forms and culture, uplift of the lower section of society among others.

Speaking about the invitees, Shri Thakur said that some of these people had never even been able to visit Delhi, but today have been invited as special guests of the Prime Minister. Shri Thakur further said that these invitees had the distinction of being mentioned by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in his Mann Ki Baat and extension of this invite to them is a display of the different thought process that buttresses the thinking of the Government.

Addressing the guests, the Minister said that their work and their contribution had itself become their identity today. They did not work to get any award, but instead had contributed to take India forward, he added. The Minister expressed hope that this recognition would encourage these people to improve further in their fields.

Shri Bhupender Yadav added his voice to the recognition stating that the Prime Minister has acknowledged the contributions of the common people of India in the shaping of the country and their contribution to nation building.