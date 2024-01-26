Hrithik Roshan’s Patriotic Blockbuster “Fighter” Soars with a Rs 24.60 Crore Opening Day at the Box Office

Mumbai, 26 January: Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan’s latest cinematic offering, “Fighter,” has made an impressive mark at the box office, raking in a staggering Rs 24.60 crore on its opening day. Directed by Siddharth Anand, known for his directorial prowess in films like “Pathaan” and “War,” the movie pays homage to the valor, sacrifice, and patriotism of the Indian armed forces.

After an ordinary/average start in morning and noon shows, #Fighter picked up pace post 5 pm onwards on Day 1 [working day before the big holiday]… Agree, the biggie should’ve targeted a higher number on its opening day, but the good news is that the audience feedback is… pic.twitter.com/CClt7ptLW5 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 26, 2024

Released in theatres on the eve of Republic Day, “Fighter” captivated audiences with its compelling storyline and high-octane action sequences. The film’s strong debut was confirmed by a press note from the makers, underscoring its immediate impact on moviegoers.

The patriotic fervor embedded in the storyline resonated well with the audience, reflecting in the robust box office numbers. As fans flocked to theaters to witness Hrithik Roshan’s portrayal in this tribute to the armed forces, the film’s substantial opening day collection marks a promising start for “Fighter” on its cinematic journey.

With Siddharth Anand at the helm and Hrithik Roshan in the lead, “Fighter” stands poised to continue its successful run, further solidifying its place as a cinematic spectacle that celebrates the spirit of the Indian armed forces. As audiences eagerly anticipate more exhilarating performances, the film’s trajectory at the box office remains a noteworthy chapter in the current Bollywood landscape.