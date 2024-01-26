Airbus and Tata Group Join Forces to Elevate Helicopter Manufacturing with New Facility in India

Mumbai, 26 January: In a significant stride towards bolstering indigenous manufacturing capabilities, Airbus Helicopters has announced a strategic collaboration with the Tata Group to establish a state-of-the-art final assembly line for helicopters in India. This partnership marks Airbus’s second such endeavor in the country, following the ‘Make in India’ initiative’s success with the C295 military aircraft manufacturing facility in Gujarat.

The forthcoming Final Assembly Line (FAL) is slated to play a pivotal role in producing Airbus H125 helicopters from its civil range, catering to both the domestic market and facilitating exports to neighboring countries. The collaboration aligns with the broader vision of promoting self-reliance and fostering a robust ecosystem for helicopter manufacturing within India.

This joint venture not only signifies a milestone for Airbus but also underscores the Tata Group’s commitment to advancing aerospace and defense manufacturing in the country. The move is expected to create job opportunities, transfer cutting-edge technology, and contribute to the growth of the aerospace sector, further solidifying India’s position in the global manufacturing landscape.

Airbus Helicopters, in a statement, expressed confidence in the potential of the Indian market and its aspiration to leverage this collaboration to meet the rising demand for high-quality helicopters. The establishment of the FAL is anticipated to enhance efficiency in production, reduce lead times, and significantly contribute to the ‘Make in India’ initiative’s success story.

As the helicopter manufacturing facility takes shape, stakeholders are optimistic that this collaboration will not only elevate India’s standing in aerospace manufacturing but also pave the way for future partnerships that drive innovation and economic growth in the region.