Nepal’s Prime Minister Prachanda Extends Warm Republic Day Wishes to Indian Counterpart Narendra Modi

KATHMANDU, [26, January]: In a gesture of goodwill and solidarity, Nepal’s Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, fondly known as “Prachanda,” conveyed heartfelt wishes to India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the momentous occasion of India’s 75th Republic Day. Expressing optimism for the future, Prachanda emphasized the strength of bilateral relations and the mutual growth anticipated in the coming years.

Taking to social media platform X, Prachanda posted, “On the occasion of the 75th Republic Day of India, I extend my best wishes to PM Shri @narendramodi ji, the government, and the friendly people of India for good health, peace, and prosperity. I am confident that the ties of friendship between our countries will continue to grow further.”

This warm message from Nepal’s top leadership reflects the enduring bonds of friendship and cooperation shared between the two neighboring nations. The sentiment echoed by Prachanda underscores the collective hope for enhanced collaboration and prosperity in the South Asian region.

In a parallel celebration, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu orchestrated a special program to mark India’s Republic Day. The event served as a platform for fostering cultural ties and reinforcing the historical and diplomatic connections that bind the two nations.

As both countries look ahead, the exchange of good wishes and the commemorative program organized by the Indian Embassy symbolize the enduring spirit of camaraderie, contributing to the strengthening of diplomatic ties between Nepal and India.