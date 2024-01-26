AIFF Technical Committee recommends L Chaoba Devi as Head Coach of India Senior Women’s Team

NEW DELHI: The All India Football Federation’s Technical Committee met virtually on Thursday, January 25, 2023, to recommend the names of the coaching staff of the Indian Senior Women’s Team.

The meeting was chaired by former India captain Mr. IM Vijayan and attended by AIFF Acting Secretary General Mr. M Satyanarayan, members Ms. Pinky Bompal Magar, Mr. Harjinder Singh, Mr. Arun Malhotra, Mr. Climax Lawrence, Mr. Eugeneson Lyngdoh and AIFF Technical Director Mr. Syed Sabir Pasha.

After much deliberation, the Technical Committee recommended the name of former India international Langam Chaoba Devi for appointment as the head coach of the Indian Senior Women’s Team. She has represented India at two AFC Women’s Championships and the 1998 Asian Games in Bangkok and was formerly the assistant coach of the Senior Women’s Team. Chaoba is the current head coach of Kickstart FC, who are unbeaten and presently in second place in the ongoing IWL season.

Priya PV, named the AIFF Women’s Coach of the Year in 2023, has been recommended as the assistant coach of the Blue Tigresses. Last year, she was the head coach of the Indian U17 team, who made it to Round 2 of the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers for the first time.

Lourembam Ronibala Chanu should continue in her role as the goalkeeper coach of the Indian senior women’s team, the Committee recommended.

The Blue Tigresses are expected to participate in the 2024 Turkish Women’s Cup, scheduled for February 19 to 28 in Turkey during the FIFA women’s international match window. This could be India’s third participation in the Turkish Women’s Cup, after 2019 and 2021. The full list of participating teams and fixtures will be announced by the organisers in due course. After the conclusion of round 10 of the IWL on February 11, the Indian squad will camp for a week before departing for Turkey.

The Acting Secretary General Mr. M Satyanaranan said: “We want to give our women’s team more international exposure this year, and we have decided to send the team to this Turkish invitational tournament. So, I think it will be a good start. Hopefully, our girls will gain much-needed experience playing in a European atmosphere. With the technical committee having recommended their choice of coaches, let’s hope for the best and find some new talent for the Indian team.”