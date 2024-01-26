President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu hosts French President Emmanuel Macron

The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu received His Excellency Mr Emmanuel Macron, the President of the French Republic at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (January 26, 2024). The President also hosted a banquet in his honour.

Welcoming President Macron at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President said that the leaders of two countries being guests of honour in each other’s successive National Day parade and celebrations, is a historic moment, and a symbol of the depth of our friendship and the strength of our partnership.

The President said that while the shared values of Liberty, Equality, Fraternity and Justice connect our two great Republics, the bonds between our people are even deeper. She added that people have inspired each other with our thoughts and ideals, and we have enriched each other through philosophy, literature, art, scriptures, languages, and more.

The President recalled that she had seen for herself, the influence of French culture in the vibrant heritage of Puducherry, and the deep links with the Indian diaspora of France. She said Puducherry is indeed, a living bridge between France and India.

The President expressed satisfaction that both sides have outlined an ambitious vision of our partnership for India’s Amrit Kaal, and added that this visit has strengthened our resolve to realise this vision.

The President was confident that the comfort of the India-France friendship and the strength of our partnership will illuminate the path forward.