Union Minister Shri Anurag Singh Thakur to attend opening ceremony of Khelo India University Games 2023 in Guwahati on Feb. 19

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Shri Anurag Singh Thakur will attend the inaugural ceremony of the Khelo India University Games 2023 in Guwahati on 19th February.

Famous playback singer and composer Papon will perform at the Sarusajai Sports Complex, Guwahati on February 19.

The Games will be played across seven sister states of the North-East and will end on February 29.

The Union Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Shri Anurag Singh Thakur will be attending the Khelo India University Games alongside Assam Chief Minister, Shri Himata Biswa Sarma. The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will be inspiring the athletes through a video message. This is the fourth edition of the Games. Close to 4500 athletes from 200 Universities are participating in KIUG 2023.

Angaraag Mahanta, who is popularly known as Papon, is expected to give KIUG 2023 -Ashtalakshmi a rocking start.

Assam’s sports and youth welfare minister, Shrimati Nandita Garlosa said Papon’s inclusion will add glamour to the opening ceremony extravaganza. “Papon is a youth icon of India and Guwahati will listen to him live. We have had the greatest of musicians like Bhupen Hazarika but good music doesn’t understand any generation. Both Hazarika and Papon are unique in their own ways and not to forget Zubeen Garg,” said Shrimati Garlosa.

The grand opening of the Games, which will welcome all attendees free of charge, will also feature a thematic showcase highlighting the values of unity, diversity, and the spirit of sportsmanship. Additionally, the vibrant culture of Assam will take centerstage with captivating displays of indigenous arts, adding an extra layer of cultural immersion to the event.

Notably, the Khelo India University Games 2023 Ashtalakshmi commenced on Saturday with kabaddi matches at the Sarusajai Stadium. As many as eight teams divided into two pools are competing for glory.

The KIUG is a part of the Indian government’s Khelo India initiative that was launched in 2016. The Khelo India mission focuses on promoting grassroots sports and identifying young talents from across the country.

The Sarusajai Sports Complex in Guwahati getting ready for the Khelo India University Games 2023 Ashtalakshmi opening ceremony on February 19.