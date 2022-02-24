Union Minister Pralhad Joshi Launches ERP System of Coal India Ltd

New Delhi : Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi said that together with introduction of latest IT enabled technologies, overall approach towards implementing the same in a sustained and efficient manner is the key to further enhancing coal production and supply. Inaugurating the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system implementation of Coal India Ltd (CIL) in a function here yesterday, Minister Shri Joshi recalled the effective use of IT tools by the Centre for the launch of Jandhan Account under the able leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. Minister Shri Joshi pointed out that technology can ensure transparency and bring down corruption. He said that 42 coal blocks have been successfully auctioned so far by the Ministry of Coal under commercial auctioning of coal mines. The Minister complimented CIL for successfully overcoming the recent challenges by ensuring sustained coal supply to the Nation. He urged CIL to attain coal production targets set for this and next fiscal.

Minister Shri Joshi emphasized on the unique advantages of the ERP system launched. He said that the primary objective of the project is to position CIL as a global player in the energy sector. The Minister added that ERP will establish best business practices, standardize and unify business process across CIL and its subsidiaries. Implementation of ERP across Coal India will give boost to government endeavor towards Digital and New India, Minister Shri Joshi added.

On the occasion, Minister Shri Joshi along with Minister of state for Coal, Mines and Railways Shri Raosaheb Patil Danve and Coal Secretary Dr. Anil Kumar Jain released the book titled “Fueling India’s Energy Needs”. The book depicts the story of sustainable efforts made by the world’s largest coal mining company, CIL.

ERP is a great tool of information technology intervention, which will help CIL improve its business performance and growth with enhanced data integrity and cost effectiveness. This will in turn help the national miner evolve as a global player. SAP ERP at CIL comprises of seven modules namely Human Capital Management (HCM), Sales and Distribution (SD), Production and Planning (PP), Plant Maintenance (PM), Project System (PS), Material Management (MM) and Finance & Control (FICO).

ERP in Coal India has been implemented in two phases. In the first phase, it was implemented at CIL Headquarters and two subsidiaries WCL and MCL, the Phase II implementation was in remaining six Subsidiaries SECL, NCL, CCL, ECL, BCCL and CMPDI. M/s Tech Mahindra was the implementation partner for Phase – I whereas M/s Accenture is the implementation partner for Phase – II. The project was scheduled to GO LIVE in 51 months while it has been completed 14.5 months earlier.

Dr Anil Kumar Jain Secretary, Ministry of Coal, Shri Pramod Agarwal Chairman Coal India Ltd and other senior functionaries of the Ministry and CIL attended the function of ERP implementation pan Coal India.