Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Anupriya Patel, urges exporters to focus on untapped potential in every district to diversify export basket, reiterates the slogan, ‘Vocal for local and local goes global’

The ‘Exports Excellence Awards’ were conferred by Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Anupriya Patel, to encourage, motivate and recognize the best performing exporters from Western Region, here in Mumbai today. The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) organized the 6th and 7th Set of Export Excellence Awards, for the members who have excelled in export performance of goods and services during the financial years 2018-19 and 2019-20 respectively.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Anupriya Patel, said, “The western region has contributed almost 50 % to India’s merchandise export. Looking at this contribution we have every reason to celebrate this achievement. I hope the award winners continue to serve as role models and inspire others.”

Referring to the role of exports during Amrit Kaal, she said, “The efforts we take today go a long way in fulfilling the Prime Minister’s vision for the nation. We are now in Amrit Kaal and the next 25 years are important for us to dream and make sure our dreams come true. The export community must contribute towards a developed India. Its contribution is huge for the brand image of the country. Ministry of Commerce and Industry is with you at all steps to assist and support you.”

Urging exporters to make the most of increasing bilateral engagements she said, “Today we are lauded as the fifth largest economy. In next 4-5 years we are poised to be 3rd largest. The Government is making sure that as we advance, we create more opportunities. Our bilateral engagement has been increasing in terms of the large number of FTAs we are negotiating with UAE, Australia and others. Make use of these opportunities to reach global markets.”

With regard to expanding the scope of exports the Minister stated, “The Prime Minister says that every district of India has immense potential, comparable to a single country in the world. Why not focus on that untapped potential for exports and the slogan ‘Vocal for local and local goes global.’ Exporters must focus on diversifying the export basket and reaching greater number of destinations. For this we are working on an initiative – District as Export Hub.”

Stressing on the importance of creativity and innovation she noted, “Creativity and innovation very important in exports. As exporters you know the significance of being more innovative in products. I urge you to invest more in research. Global markets today are evolving. We have to understand and adapt to changing needs of the time. “

Concluding her key note address, Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry congratulated the top performers said, “I hope you will continue to contribute towards the bigger target that we have for 2030 of reaching one trillion dollar of merchandise and service exports each.”

During the ceremony, the Union Minister of State for Commerce & Industry conferred 67 awards to the exporters from the region which comprised of MSME, Non-MSME, and Services for their outstanding export performance. Banks/Financial Institutions were also awarded for outstanding export finance lending. There were multiple categories under which exporters were awarded, so as to ensure that all deserving exporters got sufficient encouragement and motivation. Exporters from all commodity groups are awarded during this award.

While welcoming Smt. Anupriya Patel, Hon’ble Minister of State, Commerce & Industry, Dr. A Saktivel, President, FIEO stated that her presence will not only encourage exporters, but will also inspire them to meet emerging global challenges. The exceptional achievement by our Award Winners clearly shows that when going gets tough, the tough gets going. He stated that the aggregate exports in the current fiscal is expected to be between US$ 775-790 billion exhibiting a growth of about 12% over the record exports of US$ 672 billion in 2021-22. A double-digit growth in exports, when the global situation is becoming tougher and global trade moderating, is encouraging particularly as many of our competing countries are witnessing a sharp decline in their exports. He congratulated the award winners for their excellent performance and contribution towards the economy. While appreciating the efforts of Ministry of Commerce in setting up Council for Trade Development and Promotion with Trade/Commerce Ministers of States as members , he said that this provides a platform to state governments for articulating their perspective on trade policy and pursuing export strategies in line with national foreign trade policy.

Congratulating the award winners, Shri Paresh Mehta, Regional Chairman-WR, FIEO highlighted the significance of the Western Region Export Awards, as it felicitates top performing exporters from 5 major states of India, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Goa & Chhattisgarh. He said that the Export Excellence Awards add a zeal amongst the exporter community to achieve new milestones.

Shri Khalid Khan, Vice President proposed vote of thanks to the Hon’ble Chief Guest, awardees, senior Govt. officials and all the guest for their valuable presence. He told exports are not only vital for earning the valuable foreign exchange but more importantly creating employment opportunities and giving a push to a country’s GDP.

Leading industry heads, Central and State Government officials, representatives from International diplomatic community, representatives from Trade & associations and Exporters attended the function.