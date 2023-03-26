Electronic Manufacturing Cluster in Dharward will greatly benefit the people of Dharward and surrounding areas: PM Modi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has said that Electronic Manufacturing Cluster in Dharward will greatly benefit the people of Dharward and surrounding areas. It will also boost Karnataka’s strides in the world of manufacturing and innovation, Shri Modi added.

In a tweet thread Union Minister, Pralhad Joshi informed that Karnataka’s Dharwad district got the Electronic Manufacturing Cluster. The cluster will attract Rs 1,500 crore in investment and create 18,000 jobs, which will strengthen the economy of the district as well as the state.

Responding to the tweet threads by Union Minister, Pralhad Joshi, the Prime Minister said;

“This will greatly benefit the people of Dharward and surrounding areas. It will also boost Karnataka’s strides in the world of manufacturing and innovation.”