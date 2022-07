New Delhi : Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr. L. Murugan today called on Smt Droupadi Murmu after her victory in election for the President of India. In a tweet Dr Murugan said that Smt Murmu was a historic leader who has overcome difficult situations in life and has contributed tremendously to social work. Dr. Murugan has congratulated Smt Droupadi Murmu on winning the election.