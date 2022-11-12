Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announces new projects of 1.6 lakh crores rupees in North-East

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari announced new projects of 1.6 lakh crores rupees in North-East. Talking to news persons in Guwahati after reviewing the progress of National Highway projects in North East Region, he said these projects include Roads, Ropeways, and major Bridges across the river Brahmaputra and other water bodies.

Mr Gadkari said Multi Modal logistics parks have been also proposed at Udaipur in Tripura and Silchar in Assam. The Union minister further announced that bus port will be constructed across the region in the line of airports which would create employment opportunities. He also urged the North Eastern states to expedite the land acquisition process for all the development works.