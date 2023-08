Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman interacted with Odisha BJP leaders and members of the State BJP Mahila Morcha at the party office in Bhubaneswar.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attends ‘Shrandhanjali Sabha’ in the memory of Late Nibedita Pradhan, the first Mayor of Cuttack, at #Odisha BJP party office in Bhubaneswar. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was also present.