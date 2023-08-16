Dalmia Cement Honours 76 War Veterans in Celebration of India’s 76th Independence Day

Kolkata : Dalmia Cement Bharat Limited (DCBL), one of the nation’s leading cement manufacturers and subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat Limited (DBL), ushered in the celebrations of India’s Independence by honouring 76 of the nation’s war veterans. Themed, ‘Saluting 76,’ the felicitation ceremony was held in different cities across Eastern states in India.

The celebration began with the hoisting of the National Flag and singing of the national anthem. This was followed by a programme honouring the veterans who had served in the Indian Army and security services and recognized for their brave contributions. They were presented with a plaque, a trophy, a shawl, an Indian National Flag and a booklet highlighting the 76 heroes.The event was attended by Dalmia Cement state leaders, partners, and other key dignitaries.

The chosen 76 veterans belonged to the four states of East India- West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar. The event was launched in 2022, keeping with the Central Government’s “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” initiative, which commemorates India’s 76th anniversary of independence.