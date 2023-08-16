US Congressional delegation calls on Prime Minister Narendra Modi

A US Congressional delegation of eight members from the House of Representatives called on Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today.

The delegation included Rep. Ro Khanna, Democratic co-chair of the India Caucus, Rep. Mike Waltz, Republican co-chair of the India Caucus, Rep. Ed Case, Rep. Kat Cammack, Rep. Deborah Ross, Rep. Jasmine Crockett, Rep. Rich McCormick and Rep. Shri Thanedar.

Welcoming the delegation to India, Prime Minister conveyed his appreciation for the consistent and bipartisan support of the US Congress for India-US relations.

Prime Minister fondly recalled his historic State Visit to the US in June at the invitation of President Biden during which he had an opportunity to address a Joint Session of the US Congress for a second time.

Prime Minister and the US delegation highlighted that the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership is based on shared democratic values, respect for rule of law and strong people-to-people ties.