AIIMS Bhubaneswar Marks 77th Independence Day with Patriotic Fervour

Bhubaneswar : All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar, celebrated the 77th Independence Day with great enthusiasm and patriotic zeal. The ceremony was graced by the presence of Prof (Dr) Ashutosh Biswas, the Executive Director of the National Institute, who hoisted the national flag as the chief guest.

In his address, Prof (Dr) Ashutosh Biswas highlighted the remarkable achievements of AIIMS Bhubaneswar in the field of healthcare, medical education and research. The institute has consistently played a pivotal role in providing high-quality healthcare services to the people of Eastern India, further establishing itself as a beacon of medical excellence, added Dr. Biswas.

Dr. Biswas took a moment to extend his heartfelt appreciation to the dedicated efforts of the medical professionals, paramedic staff, medical students, and workers who were actively involved in the aftermath of the tragic Bahanaga train incident. Their unwavering commitment and selfless service in managing the bodies and providing support during this unfortunate event were acknowledged and commended.

As a token of recognition for their exceptional contributions, Dr. Biswas felicitated the employees and staff members who went above and beyond their call of duty. Their dedication to their roles has not only upheld the values of AIIMS Bhubaneswar but has also contributed significantly to the betterment of society.

As part of the Independence Day celebrations, a blood donation camp was organized by the institute’s security personnel. This philanthropic gesture aimed to contribute to the larger cause of saving lives and promoting the spirit of national service.

The event was further enhanced by the resonating melodies of patriotic songs, which added to the atmosphere of unity, pride, and reverence for the nation.

Among others, AIIMS Bhubaneswar Medical Superintendent Dr. Dillip Kumar Parida, DEAN (Academic) Dr. P R Mohapatra, DEAN (Research) Dr. Satyajit Mishra, DEAN (Examination) Dr. Soubhagya Jena graced the occasion.

DDA(I/c) Rasmi Ranjan Sethy expressing his gratitude to all called upon to put all effort for comprehensive development of AIIMS Bhubaneswar.