Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visits NFL Panipat Unit

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Shri Mansukh Mandaviya visited Panipat unit of National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) today.

Shri Mandaviya Reviewed the ongoing works and congratulated team NFL Kisan for their outstanding services during this pandemic situation. Despite the stringent restrictions during lockdown due to COVID19 NFL sale jumps by 71%.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that soil testing is essential to obtain maximum quality production and to maintain soil fertility, He also visited Mobile Soil Testing Laboratry and asked officers for special focus on the balanced use of Fertilizers. After the meeting Shri Mandaviya planted a tree – symbol of growth and strength.

On arrival at the Panipat unit, Chairman and Managing Director of the company Mr. Virendra Nath Datt and Director (Technical) Mr. Nirlep Singh Rai welcomed the Minister. On this occasion, Mr. Anil Motsara, Chief General Manager (Marketing) and General Manager (in-charge) of Panipat unit, Mr. Ratnakar Mishra and other senior officers were also present.

A detailed presentation was made to the Minister through presentation on Panipat plant. During the presentation, the Minister discussed the business aspects related to the fertilizer sector and guided the company.

