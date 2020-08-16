Jammu and Kashmir reports 449 new positive cases, 20943 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Sunday informed that 449 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 100 from Jammu division and 349 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 28470. Also 15 COVID-19 deaths have been reported from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 267 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 97 from Jammu Division and 170 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 28470 positive cases, 6985 are Active Positive, 20943 have recovered and 542 have died; 41 in Jammu division and 501 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 793537 test results available, 765067 samples have been tested as negative till August 16, 2020.

Additionally, till date 413305 travelers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for observation which included 41723 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 6985 in isolation and 46380 under home surveillance. Besides, 317675 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 6915 positive cases (including 129 cases reported today) with 1689 Active Positive, 5053 recovered (including 52 cases recovered today), 173 deaths; Baramulla has 2429 positive cases (including 42 cases reported today) with 599 Active Positive, 1742 recovered (including 08 cases reported today), 88 deaths; Pulwama reported 2053 positive cases (including 24 cases reported today) with 436 active positive cases, 1577 recovered (including 61 cases recovered today), 40 deaths; Kulgam has 1697 positive cases with 199 Active Positive, 1467 recoveries (including 06 cases reported today), 31 deaths; Shopian has 1570 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today) with 97 Active Positive, 1448 recovered, 25 deaths; Anantnag district has 1772 positive cases (including 23 cases reported today) with 352 Active Positive, 1382 recovered (including 18 cases recovered today), 38 deaths; Budgam has 1787 positive cases (including 31 cases reported today) with 518 Active Positive and 1229 recovered (including 19 cases recovered today), 40 deaths; Kupwara has 1525 positive cases (including 27 cases reported today) with 379 Active Positive, 1113 recovered (including 05 cases recovered today), 33 deaths; Bandipora has 1426 positive cases (including 43 cases reported today) with 675 Active Positive, 731 recovered, 20 deaths and Ganderbal has 919 positive cases (including 25 cases reported today) with 447 active positive cases, 459 recoveries (including 01 case recovered today) and 13 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 1965 positive cases (including 58 cases reported today) with 763 active positive cases, 1173 recoveries (including 45 cases recovered today), 29 deaths; Rajouri has 786 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today) with 132 active positive cases, 651 recovered, 03 deaths; Ramban has 624 positive cases with 29 active positive, 594 recoveries (including 05 cases recovered today), 01 death; Kathua has 663 positive cases (including 08 cases reported today) with 108 Active positive, 554 recovered (including 14 cases recovered today), 01 death; Udhampur has 649 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today) with 98 active positive cases, 549 recovered (including 01 case recovered today), 02 deaths; Samba has 567 positive cases (including 08 cases reported today) with 162 Active Positive, 404 recoveries (including 15 cases recovered today), 01 death; Doda has 337 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today) with 40 active positive cases, 295 recoveries (including 03 cases reported today), 02 deaths; Poonch has 328 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today) with 86 active positive, 240 recoveries (including 11 recoveries today), 02 death; Reasi has 277 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today) with 153 active positive, 124 recoveries (including 03 cases recovered today) and Kishtwar has 181 positive cases with 23 active positive cases, 158 recoveries.

According to the bulletin, of the total 28470 positive cases in J&K 5520 have been reported as travelers while 22950 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussive, bronchodilator, etc properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 7. 94 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensued during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumours and pay no heed to them at the same time.

