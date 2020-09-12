Union Minister Mandaviya reviews progress of upcoming Urea unit of RFCL at Ramagundam

New Delhi: Union Minister of state for Chemicals and Fertilizers and Mos (I/c) for shipping Shri Mansukh Mandaviya today visited the upcoming Urea unit of Ramagundam Fertilizes and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) and reviewed the progress of the project with the senior officials of the company.

Shri Mandaviya was accompanied by Shri Kishan Reddy Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs, Shri Dharampal, Additional Secretary-Fertilizers, Shri Nirlep Singh Rai, CEO of RFCL and Shri Rajan Thapar, Executive Director- Project site, RFCL. During the visit Shri Mandaviya visited the plant units like Main Control Room where the process of the manufacturing of the neem coated urea was explained by the RFCL officials which was followed by the visit to the reformer and bagging plant.

Shri Mandaviya Chaired a review meeting in which RFCL officials appraised the plant progress to the Minister through presentation. Shri Kishan Reddy,Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs, Shri Dharampal, Additional Secretary-Fertilizers, other Government officials including RFCL and EIL Senior officials were present in the meeting.

During the meeting, Shri Nirlep Singh Rai, CEO, RFCL briefed the minister about physical progress of various works of the project, and said that the project is more than 99 % complete. It was also informed that the work at the site got stalled during the lock down period for some time but has resumed since May 03, 2020. Shri singh said that availability of manpower at the site area had created some problem but management adopted proactive measures to retain contract workers by providing free meals and accommodation tot them. They were also paid wages during the lock down period.

Shri Mandaviya appreciated the works done by RFCL during and after lockdown without risking the life of workers.

Addressing the Media on this occasion Shri Mandaviya said that the revival of the five defunct fertilizer units would bring the self-sufficiency in the urea by reducing the import and enhance the indigenous production of Urea. He also reiterated that the much needed urea requirement of the urea to the farmers in the Telangana state would be fulfilled once the RFCL urea plant gets operational.

Shri Mandaviya expressed confidence that the plant will be commissioned on time and the production of Neem coated urea will be commenced in 2 months. He has also informed that the RFCL plant will create employment opportunities to the local youth and help to boost the economy of Telangana.

RFCL’s upcoming gas based urea unit of 12.7 Lakh MT per annum capacity at Ramagundam, Telengana is a Joint Venture (JVC) promoted by National Fertilizers Limited (NFL), Engineers India Limited (EIL) and Fertilizer Corporation of India Limited (FCIL). The foundation stone of the project was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 7, 2016.

