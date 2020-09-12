Odisha: 211 new COVID19 positive cases reported today in Cuttack city

Cuttack: Out of the 368 new COVID19 positive cases reported today in Cuttack district, 211 positive cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area).

Another 154 recoveries (11 September data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area) Out of the 368 new COVID19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 211 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 154 recoveries (11 September data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/hFVZ6x3S9q — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) September 12, 2020

Related

comments